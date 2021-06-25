Foreman gets first P5 offer
Del City (OK) defensive end Jaedon Foreman has his second offer and first from a P5 school. He earned it the old fashioned way, too. Foreman attended Oklahoma State's "Down and Dirty" lineman camp ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news