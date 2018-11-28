STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Jordan Brailford, Jarrell Owens and A.J. Green were named to the 2018 All-Big 12 Conference football teams today, with Hill earning first team all-conference running back honors for the second straight season.

One of three national finalists for the Biletnikoff Award presented to the nation’s outstanding receiver, Wallace led the nation during the regular season with 59 receptions of 10 yards or longer and tied for the FBS lead with 25 receptions of 20 yards or longer. His 17.82 yards per reception ranked second in the FBS among players with a minimum of 60 catches, and he ranked third nationally with 1,408 total receiving yards and 117.3 receiving yards per game. Additionally, Wallace’s 61 first-down receptions led all Power Five conference players and ranked second nationally.

Wallace did his best work on the biggest stages, averaging 5.6 receptions, 168.0 receiving yards and 2.0 receiving touchdowns per game in OSU’s three games against teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

Hill’s selection marks the first time the league’s head coaches have named a Cowboy running back to the All-Big 12 first team in back-to-back seasons. It is the first time a Cowboy running back has made back-to-back first team all-conference teams since Thurman Thomas did so in 1985, 1986 and 1987. Additionally, Hill is the first Cowboy running back in Big 12 history to be included on three All-Big 12 teams, as he was a second-team pick as a freshman in 2016.

Brailford, who was a second-team All-Big 12 pick last season, joined Wallace and Hill on the first team at defensive line. He was also named honorable mention for the 2018 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

With Brailford’s selection, 2018 represents the eighth consecutive season the Cowboys have had a first team All-Big 12 defensive lineman, which is the longest active streak in the league and double the length of TCU’s next-best streak of four years.

Owens was named a second team defensive lineman and Green was named a second team defensive back, as both received all-conference honors for the first time in their careers.

In addition to the five Cowboys recognized on the all-conference teams, nine Cowboys were named honorable mention, including Taylor Cornelius (QB), Marcus Keyes (OL), Teven Jenkins (OL), Britton Abbott (FB), Jelani Woods (TE), Calvin Bundage (LB), Justin Phillips (LB), Kenneth Edison-McGruder (DB) and Malcolm Rodriguez (DB).

Selections to the teams were made by the league's 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.





2018 All-Big 12 Football Teams

First Team

RB Justice Hill (Jr.; Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington)

WR Tylan Wallace (So.; Fort Worth, Texas/South Hills)

DL Jordan Brailford (RJr. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington)





Second Team

DL Jarrell Owens (RSr.; Palestine, Texas/Palestine)

DB A.J. Green (Jr.; DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto)





Honorable Mention

Britton Abbott (FB), Jordan Brailford (DLoY), Calvin Bundage (LB), Taylor Cornelius (QB), Kenneth Edison-McGruder (DB), Teven Jenkins (OL), Marcus Keyes (OL), Justin Phillips (LB), Malcolm Rodriguez (DB), Jelani Woods (TE)