Ferrari out for the season

Cowboy wrestling seems a little snakebit in 2022.

On his weekly Monday night radio show, Oklahoma State head coach John Smith announced that A.J. Ferrari will not be able to return this season following a terrible car accident he was involved in a little over two weeks ago.

Defending national champion at 197 pounds, Ferrari was airlifted from the crash scene, which occurred between Cushing and Stillwater.

Junior Gavin Stika, wrestling up from 174 pounds is expected to continue filling in for Ferrari, as he has since the crash.