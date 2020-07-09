OStateIllustrated - Fact or Fiction: Hubbard will be leading rusher in Power Five

1. Chuba Hubbard will outrush everyone in the Power Five next season.

2. Clemson has the biggest in-state edge in recruiting of any team with a rival.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Clemson has a big in-state advantage over South Carolina in recruiting, there is no doubt about that. But is it bigger than that of some others like Georgia over Georgia Tech, USC over the rest of the California Power Five programs and more? Not even close. The Gamecocks do a solid job recruiting under Will Muschamp and finished 17th last year with two five-stars compared to Clemson’s No. 2. That’s not horrible. Meanwhile Georgia finished No. 1 in the country compared to Georgia Tech, which finished No. 24, and Michigan finished No. 11 compared to No. 36 for Michigan State. Last year was an anomaly for USC, but this season the Trojans are No. 4, while UCLA is a distant second in the state at No. 44. Clemson has a big edge, but there are some states out there with a much bigger disparity. Gorney’s take: FICTION. This is a tough question because there is a tremendous amount of disparity between some in-state Power Five rivals. Some were mentioned above by Farrell, but let’s think about Oklahoma dominating Oklahoma State in recruiting, or Iowa over Iowa State, Washington on top of Washington State, Tennessee doing better than Vanderbilt or even Alabama over Auburn, which has not had a higher-rated class than the Crimson Tide since 2010, over a decade ago. Clemson and South Carolina battle for players - Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens are two recent ones that come to mind - so there are others that stand out more. I’m picking Oregon vs. Oregon State here. The Ducks have done so incredibly well not only locally but also in Southern California, beating USC and others for some of the best players in that region. Oregon almost never loses a recruit to the Beavers, so that is the biggest one-sided edge in Power Five.

3. Kentucky’s offensive line gets forgotten in the SEC.