In this week's Evans Seven, we look at seven schools with the most on the line this weekend as visit season continues.

1. OLE MISS

Jaemyn Brakefield Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

2. AUBURN

Ismael Massoud Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A big one on the gridiron for War Eagle on Saturday leads to another big one for Bruce Pearl’s basketball program. The Tigers will host three Rivals150 seniors for official visits and they sit among the favorites for each. Ismael Massoud, a 6-foot-8 forward known for his shooting skills, will be on campus after seeing Harvard last week; the Crimson, Rutgers and Auburn are thought to be the favorites. Alongside him will be Tyrell Jones, a tough-nosed lead guard that emerged this summer; visits to Ole Miss and Louisville are currently scheduled for the future. Finally, Jalyn Williams will make the short trek from his Atlanta abode. Do not be surprised to see at least one of this weekend’s visitors suit up for Pearl’s bunch come next year.

3. OKLAHOMA STATE

Marcus Watson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

This is shaping up to be a giant weekend for Mike Boynton and his staff as he will bring two of his committed seniors to campus, that being Kalib and Keylan Boone, in hopes that the duo can put the Cowboys over the top with two Rivals150 prospects that they remain high on. Marcus Watson, a four-star wing from Georgia and the younger cousin of Boynton’s, will visit a Big 12 program for the second-straight weekend after seeing Texas Tech last week. Georgia Tech is heavily invested in his recruitment, too, as is Boston College, but this could come down to a battle of league powers between the Red Raiders and the Cowboys, though the Yellow Jackets will definitely have a say. Avery Anderson will be joining Watson and Oklahoma State might sit as the favorite for the talented guard and a commitment would not surprise. From there, the Pokes will look to the future as coveted sophomore guard Trey Alexander will be on campus.

4. LOUISVILLE

Jahmius Ramsey Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

This is one of the more important weekends so far for the Chris Mack era at Louisville as the Cardinals will bring in two of their top backcourt targets from the 2019 class. Jahmius Ramsey, a do-it-all guard from Texas that visited Texas Tech last weekend, will spend an official visit on the ACC program. The Red Raiders picked up some momentum last weekend but Mack and his staff are hoping to jump into the pole position for the top-50 guard. Another Texas native will be on hand, that being Samuell Williamson. The Cardinals are right there in the mix with the four-star wing as Kansas and Oklahoma sit as the stiffest competition. But with a major need on the perimeter and a scoring role evident, Louisville could catch Williamson’s eye. The two official visitors will be joined by Devin Askew, one of the top West Coast guard prospects in the 2021 class that could leave the campus with an offer.

5. MEMPHIS

R.J. Hampton Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Penny Hardaway era has been a major success at Memphis so far as he hit the ground running and secured the best talent within the city's limits this spring. Now, the Tigers are looking ahead this weekend. Two of the best guard prospects in the 2020 class, R.J. Hampton and Jalen Green, will each use an official visit on the AAC program. The Tigers' priority this fall remains James Wiseman, the five-star talent was coached by Hardaway at one point in high school, but Green and Hampton visiting Memphis only reinforces the idea that the Tigers are going pursue the best.

6. PURDUE

Malik Hall Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Purdue will host its top target in the 2019 class, Malik Hall, this weekend on an official visit. Hall is one of the more versatile forward prospects nationally and while he is down to a final five of Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Michigan State and the Boilermakers, Matt Painter’s squad might be in the best spot heading into his visit. Hall will be joined by another official visitor, Ethan Morton, a top-50 guard from Western Pennsylvania that, as a junior, will be taking his first official visit. The Boilermakers were one of the first to prioritize Morton and also get him on campus more than a year ago, and they are among the top contenders for his eventual pledge. The top in-state sophomore, Caleb Furst, will be on hand on Saturday, too.

7. NOTRE DAME

Cole Anthony Nick Lucero/Rivals.com