OStateIllustrated - Cunningham: Stillwater, let's work

Despite NCAA sanctions that currently have Oklahoma State basketball banned from postseason play in the 2020-21 season, Cunningham declared his intentions to stick with the Cowboys in a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning.

Cade Cunningham , the nation's No. 1 rated prospect in the 2020 class, has made it official.

Here's the transcript of Cunningham's words in the video:

“Loyalty, it’s more than a word,” Cunningham said in his video. “It’s action. It’s standing by the people you started with. It’s showing up even when times are hard, it’s believing in the people who always believed in you, it’s commitment. Now more than ever, I’m loyal and true. I’m committed. Stillwater, let’s work.“

Over the weekend, a report said Matthew-Alexander Moncreiffe plans to stay in Stillwater as well. That leaves Montreal Pena as the only unknown left in the No. 4-ranked 2020 signing class. Keylan Boone also announced his intention to stay at OSU over the weekend and that means Mike Boynton returns everyone he could have except big men Yor Anei and Hidde Rossenik, who have entered the transfer portal.

