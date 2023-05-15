Despite a late-season swoon, Kenny Gajewski and Cowgirl softball managed to land a national seed and hosting duties for the women's softball tournament.

The Stillwater Regional will also include Wichita State, Nebraska and UMBC.

That regional is paired with the Fayetteville Regional, which includes host No. 11 Arkansas, Oregon, Notre Dame and Harvard. The winners of those two regionals will face each other in a Super Regional. If OSU were to win their regional, they would host the Super.

The Cowgirls have lost their last five games and ended the season's final 13 games with a 2-11 mark. Despite that, the natonal seed came via a very strong RPI and numerous "bonus point" wins earlier in the season.

OSU will have an opportunity to right the ship starting on Friday at 3 p.m., when they will take on 4th-seeded UMBC. The winner of that game will then face the winner of 2-seed Wichita State and 3-seed Nebraska.

Friday, May 19

Game 1 – 3 p.m. CT - No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. UMBC

Game 2 – 6 p.m. CT - Wichita State vs. Nebraska





Saturday, May 20

Game 3 – 2 p.m. CT - Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

Game 4 – 4:30 p.m. CT - Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

Game 5 – 7 p.m. CT - Winner G4 vs. Loser G3





Sunday, May 21

Game 6 – 3 p.m. CT - Winner G3 vs. Winner G5

Game 7 – 5:30 p.m. CT - Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)

2023 marks the fourth season in a row where the Cowgirls earned regional hosting duties and is their third in a row as a top-8 national seed. They advanced to the Women's College World Series the last three seasons.