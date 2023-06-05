OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State softball team fell to No. 4-seeded Tennessee, 3-1, Sunday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at the 2023 NCAA Women’s College World Series.

With the result, the Cowgirls end their 2023 season with a 47-16 record; 47 victories in a single season ranks sixth-most in program history.

All-American Kelly Maxwell got the start in the circle for OSU. The left-hander pitched 2.1 innings and tallied three strikeouts against the Lady Volunteers.

Tennessee took a two-run lead in the bottom of the third as Lexi Kilfoyl entered in relief and shut down the third-inning scoring output.

Kilfoyl went 3.2 innings in relief, tallying a pair of strikeouts in the process.

The Lady Volunteers added their third and final run in the bottom of the fifth inning to increase their lead to 3-0.

Morgyn Wynne put the Pokes on the board with a towering solo home shot, her 11th home run of the season, which gave her the team lead to end the season.

Wynne’s home run couldn’t spark a complete comeback and the 2023 Cowgirls had their season come to an end in Oklahoma State’s program record fourth-consecutive NCAA Women’s College World Series appearance.