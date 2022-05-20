Cowboys walked-off in Waco

WACO, Texas – A two-run home run in the ninth inning resulted in No. 8 Oklahoma State dropping a 13-11 contest to Baylor in Thursday night’s series opener at Baylor Ballpark.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Cowboys, who fell to 34-18 overall and 13-9 in Big 12 play. Baylor is now 26-24 and 7-15 in the league.

OSU tallied 18 hits against the Bears, its highest hit total in Big 12 play this season, with every Cowboy in the starting lineup getting a hit and five of those collecting RBIs. But the Pokes stranded 13 runners on the basepaths.

Victor Mederos started on the mound for OSU in his first appearance back from injury since working just one inning at Texas on May 1. The sophomore right-hander worked six innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three.

Hueston Morrill took the loss on the mound to fall to 1-2.

BU took the game’s initial lead with an unearned run in the first inning as with two outs, Jake Thompson misplayed a ball in left field that allowed the baserunner from second to score and put the Bears up 1-0.

The Cowboys weren’t down long, however. In the second, following a one-out single by Marcus Brown, Caeden Trenkle smashed a two-run homer to right-center field to put OSU on top, 2-1.

In the third, it was Griffin Doersching’s turn to show off his power as he deposited a two-run bomb over the wall in left-center field to extend the OSU lead to 4-1. The blast was the slugger’s 11th of the season.

The Cowboys continued to produce at the plate in the fourth. Ian Daugherty led off the inning with a double, and two batters later, an RBI single by Roc Riggio made the score 5-1. OSU added its sixth run on a Doersching sacrifice fly later in the frame.

After the Bears plated a run in the bottom of the fourth, OSU answered with a leadoff homer in the fifth, a towering shot off the bat of Nolan McLean marking his team-leading 13th round tripper of the year.

Leading 9-2 after six innings, the Cowboys got a two-out, two-RBI double from David Mendham in the seventh to push their lead to eight.

But the Bears rallied in a big way in the bottom of the inning, plating eight runs, three of those unearned, against OSU relievers Roman Phansalkar, Dillon Marsh and Ryan Bogusz to knot the score.

BU’s first two runs in the inning came on a two-RBI single, and a throwing error brought home a third run and made the score 11-6.

After a double and a walk loaded the bases with one out, Jared McKenzie hit a grand slam off Marsh to cut the OSU lead to one. The homer was the second of the game for McKenzie.

With runners on first and second and two outs, Hueston Morrill came out of the bullpen and surrendered a single that tied the game at 11-11 before finally getting out of the inning by inducing groundout.

OSU had opportunities over the final two frames but left runners stranded in both innings.

In the Bears’ half of the ninth, Beau Wimpee led off with a single, and Antonio Valdez followed with the game-winning homer.

The two teams return to action Friday at 6:30 p.m.