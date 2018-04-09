Don't look now, but Josh Holliday's squad is on a roll on the heels of the announcement of plans for a new stadium. With a Saturday-Monday series sweep of Kansas State in Manhattan, the Pokes completed their second conference sweep in a row. Dating back to a mid-week contest win over Oklahoma on March 27th, that's seven wins in a row over conference foes, though that win does not count in the conference standings.

The weather-adjusted series in Manhattan ended on Monday afternoon when OSU pulled away late for a decisive 13-8 win. KSU had taken a 6-4 lead into the 8th inning, but a Trevor Boone grand slam in that inning gave OSU a lead they would not relinquish. A string of hits in the 9th added five runs to the Cowboy tally.

Junior catcher Colin Simpson gave OSU an early lead, with a two-run homer in the top of the first.

Along with Boone's 4 RBI, Simpson and Michael Nuestifter both added 3 RBI on the day.

C.J. Varela took over for starter Jonathan Heasley in the 7th and picked up the win in 1 2/3 innings work. That moves him to 3-0 on the season.

The series sweep moves OSU into sole possession of 2nd place in the conference at 7-2, behind league-leader Oklahoma at 8-1.

The Cowboys will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host No. 20 Wichita State at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.