Josh Holliday's surging Oklahoma State Cowboys swept No. 18 Oklahoma in the Bedlam Series over the weekend, outscoring the Sooners 27-3 in the three games. The wins also served to advance OSU's lead in the Big 12 standings with a 15-3 conference record, with second place Texas at 12-6.

OSU has now won five consecutive conference series, including sweeps of TCU, Kansas State and Kansas in addition to Oklahoma.

The sweep pushes OSU's winning streak to seven games.

The Cowboys also own a non-conference win over OU, taking a 7-1 victory in Norman earlier this season. This weekend's series marks OSU's first sweep of the Bedlam Series since 2007.

In Sunday's finale, OSU's bats stayed hot with Trevor Boone, Colin Simpson and Jon Littell each hitting home runs. Boone finished the contest 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Simpson also had three hits and two RBIs; Littell drove in three runs and had two hits.

On the mound, Jonathan Heasley picked up his first conference win and improved to 3-3 overall.

OSU returns to action with the first of four non-conference road games this week Tuesday at Oral Roberts; first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. in Tulsa. The Cowboys will then travel to Iowa City for a weekend series at Iowa beginning Friday.