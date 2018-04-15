It was a very busy, important weekend for Cowboy basketball and coach Mike Boynton with several visitors and Boynton recruiting off-campus as well. That hard work paid off on Sunday afternoon when visitor Kentrevious Jones announced his decision to sign with the Pokes via Twitter.

Oklahoma State officially announced Jones as a signee about an hour and a half later.

“We are thrilled that Kentrevious will be joining our program,” Boynton said. “He comes from a great family and has been coached very well at every stop in his career thus far. Kentrevious is a tremendously hard worker who shares the values that we consider most important in building a championship program. He has a great desire to learn, and an even greater desire to win. He will bring a great post presence to our program. Kentrevious has a really high basketball IQ and will be valuable for us on both ends of the court for years to come. We can’t wait to work with him.”

Jones originally signed with Xavier in the 2017 class, but opted to spend a year in prep school and re-open his recruitment. Jones averaged 21.2 points and 13.8 rebounds at Central High School in Macon, Georgia, where he helped the Chargers win a regional championship.

He will have four years of eligibility at OSU.