STILLWATER – Oklahoma State was awarded the No. 11 national seed in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship and will host Dallas Baptist, Washington and Oral Roberts in the NCAA Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium from June 2-5.

The 2023 NCAA Stillwater Regional will mark the second-straight year the Cowboys have hosted at a Regional O'Brate Stadium, which opened in 2021 and has a capacity of 8,000.

OSU is 41-18 on the season and making the 48th NCAA Regional appearance in program history, the fourth most all time. This marks the Cowboys’ 10th consecutive Regional berth under head coach Josh Holliday and is the fifth time under Holliday that the Cowboys are a Regional host (2014, 2015, 2019 and 2022).

Dallas Baptist is the No. 2 seed in Stillwater; the Patriots are 45-14 on the season. The third seed is Washington, who will bring a 34-18 record to Stillwater, while fourth-seeded ORU won the Summit League and is 46-11 on the year.

The Stillwater Regional is one of 16 held across the country this weekend, each of which involves four teams. The schedule for the Stillwater Regional is:





Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Washington vs. Dallas Baptist, 12 p.m.

Game 2 – Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.





Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 12 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.





Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 12 p.m.

Game 6 – Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 6 p.m.





Monday, June 5

Game 7 – Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary), 6 p.m.

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)

The winner of the Stillwater Regional takes on the winner of the NCAA Nashville Regional that includes Vanderbilt, Oregon, Xavier and Eastern Illinois, in a best-of-three Super Regional the following week with a spot in the College World Series on the line. OSU has five Super Regional appearances in its history (1999, 2007, 2014, 2016 and 2019).

OSU Baseball season ticket holders have an opportunity to reserve their seats for the Stillwater Regional prior to Wednesday, with the remaining tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Reserved tickets will be all-session tickets with single sessions available on gameday at the O’Brate Stadium ticket windows. Prices for all-session tickets start at $60.

Tickets for the NCAA Stillwater Regional can be purchased online at tickets.okstate.com/baseball/ or by calling the OSU Athletics Ticket Office at 877-255-4678.