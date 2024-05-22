Oklahoma State, the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament, has their Wednesday night opponent set following Tuesday's action.

10th-seeded Texas Tech upset No. 3-seeded Texas on Tuesday night with a 6-4 win, moving the Red Raiders forward in the winner's bracket. That sets up the tilt with OSU, with an expected 7:30 PM first pitch in Globe Life Stadium in Arlington. The winner of that game will advance to take on No. 8 seed UCF on Thursday. The loser will face the winner of the Texas-Cincinnati that will be played immediately prior to OSU-Tech.

Wednesday's game is a reprise of the final conference series for OSU. The Cowboys took a 2-0 sweep over the Red Raiders last weekend. The series' finale on Sunday, May 12 was cancelled due to rain.