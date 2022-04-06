Cowboys rally to beat WSU

WICHITA, Kan. – Oklahoma State used a three-run rally in the eighth inning to propel the No. 4 Cowboys to a 5-3 win over Wichita State Tuesday night at Eck Stadium.

With the win, the Cowboys improved to 21-8, while WSU dropped to 12-16.

The Pokes outhit the home team by a 13-7 margin. Marcus Brown went 3-for-4 for OSU, while Aidan Meola had an RBI double and Brett Brown drove in a pair of runs.

Landry Kyle picked up his first-career win as he recorded a strikeout with the bases loaded in the seventh for his lone out of the game, while Nolan McLean earned the first save of his career with a perfect ninth.

OSU struck first in the opening inning when Zach Ehrhard singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a groundout by Jake Thompson.

The Shockers went on top in the second. After back-to-back hits to open the inning, OSU starter Dillon Marsh got a strikeout. But a groundout tied the score before an RBI single by Jordan Rogers put WSU up, 2-1

WSU extended its lead to 3-1 in the fourth, which is where the score stood until the pivotal eighth.

And it would be a two-out rally that fueled the comeback.

After the first two Cowboys in the inning were retired, McLean walked, and Marcus Brown followed with a single. Up next, Meola doubled to left field to bring home a run.

Down 3-2, OSU called on Brett Brown to pinch hit. After working a full count, he lined a single to center field to plate the tying and go-ahead runs.

Ryan Bogusz struck out three of the four batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth, and Griffin Doersching added insurance in the ninth with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-3.

McLean tallied a pair of punchouts in the bottom of the frame to seal the win.

OSU returns to action Friday with the Bedlam Series opener against Oklahoma. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.