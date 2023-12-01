Oklahoma State is headed back to the Big 12 Championship Game for the second time in three seasons and earlier this week several Cowboys met with the media to preview the matchup with the Texas Longhorns. A theme emerged with the players that they acknowledge that its a big game, but their preparation needs to stay consistent.

“Of course, it is the championship and there's a lot riding on it, but I feel like if you just go in and treat it like week to week… Not make the game bigger than what it is. As soon as the ball kicks off, it's really just the game," said receiver Brennan Presley. "At the end of the day, there's going to be a winner and there is going to be a loser. So, I think the more you try to put a focus on ‘the championship game,’ then you kind of get out your ways of what got you to the game.”

Linebacker Collin Oliver says his way of prepping for a game never varies.

" I always look at all of our games just like another game, if that makes sense. I watch film on the opponent, see what they're about and then go try to execute my calls every Saturday… That's the last thing I want to do. I'm just going to look at it like another game and go out there and execute," Oliver said.

Fellow 'backer and Texas native Xavier Benson is looking forward to the matchup.

“It's really just respect for my opponent and knowing what they can produce and what they can bring," Benson said. "They're dangerous just like we’re dangerous. They treat their game with respect and we know exactly what they can do to us and what we can do to them. We just want to come out on top.”

The 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship kicks off at 11 a.m. central and will be broadcast by ABC.



