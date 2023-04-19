STILLWATER – Eight Cowboys drove in runs as Oklahoma State took down Oklahoma, 19-8, in its first Bedlam meeting of the season Tuesday night at O’Brate Stadium.

For the Cowboys, the midweek, non-conference victory bumped their record to 25-13, while the Sooners fell to 19-19.

With the victory, Josh Holliday earned his 30th career victory against OU as the Cowboys’ head coach; he now owns a 30-11 record against the Sooners in his 11 seasons at the helm.

Evan O’Toole pitched a season-high four innings in relief to earn the win and improve to 4-1, while Isaac Stebens took the mound in the eighth and worked the final 1 1/3 to collect his third save.

Four different Cowboys recorded home runs in the game as Tyler Wulfert, Roc Riggio, David Mendham and Colin Brueggemann all went deep.

Mendham logged a career-high five RBIs on the evening, including his 10th round-tripper of the season and a three-run double.

Chase Adkison posted back-to-back RBI doubles and brought home a run with a sacrifice fly en route to a 2-for-4 night, while Riggio drove in three runs on a pair of hits, including his team-leading 12th homer of the season.

On the third at-bat of the game, Dakota Harris launched a three-run homer to left field for the Sooners to give the visitors an early 3-0 lead.

But OSU answered, as its first four batters reached base in the bottom of the inning, culminating with a two-RBI double off the bat of Nolan Schubart. Adkison then tied the game with a sacrifice fly before a Mendham single brought home another run. The Cowboys’ final run in the frame came on a bases loaded walk that made the score 5-3.

OU whittled the margin to one in the second, but a two-run homer from Wulfert and an RBI double from Adkison extended the Cowboys to an 8-4 lead in the bottom of the frame.

Adkison collected another RBI double in the fourth inning before Bryce Madron and Colin Brueggeman traded solo homers in the fifth.

Mendham ripped a solo homer off the batter’s eye in the sixth to push the OSU lead to 11-5.

Oklahoma split the deficit in the seventh, earning three runs off a two-RBI single from Diego Muniz and a run via walk. However, Riggio replied with a solo home run of his own in the Cowboys’ half of the inning.

The eighth inning proved pivotal.

Trailing 12-8, OU loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the frame, but Stebens came out of the bullpen and struck out Jackson Nicklaus to escape the jam.

Riding that momentum, the Cowboys rallied for seven runs in their next at bat, with the inning highlighted by a Mendham three-RBI double, a Riggio two-RBI double and an RBI double from Marcus Brown.

Next up, Oklahoma State will travel to Lawrence to take on Kansas, with Friday’s opener set for 6 p.m.