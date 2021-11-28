Cowboys No. 5/5 in polls, jump Notre Dame

That is up two spots from last week and includes moving ahead of (now) No. 7 Ohio State, who lost to Michigan and No. 6 Notre Dame. The Irish handled Stanford easily to move to 11-1 on the season.

All of that sets up the question of whether the College Football Playoff committee follows suit when their updated rankings are released on Tuesday night. OSU is basically certain to rise at least one spot to No. 6 and passing Notre Dame would be ideal ahead of conference championship games next weekend. Which of course the Irish do not have one to play in. Georgia and Alabama play again in the SEC championship and another Georgia win would surely (finally?) knock the Crimson Tide out of the top four and the college football playoff, creating a spot for OSU to move into. The possibility of passing undefeated Cincinnati with a win in the Big 12 championship game also exists.

Of course, all of that is predicated on beating Baylor for a second time in 2021 in the Big 12 title game. The Cowboys defeated then-No. 21 BU by a 24-14 margin on October 2. The Bears are currently ranked No. 9 in both polls and will likely be there in the CFBP rankings on Tuesday, giving OSU an opportunity to score wins over top 10 teams in the ranking in back-to-back weeks.