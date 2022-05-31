Cowboys land No. 7 national seed

A moderate late-season swoon had prognosticators wondering if Oklahoma State would even be selected as a regional host, just two weeks out from being ranked No. 3 in the nation.

The hosting question was answered on Sunday night, when Stillwater was announced as a host. The real fireworks came on Monday morning, when OSU was announced as the No. 7 national seed for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Stillwater Regional will consist of No. 1 seed OSU, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Grand Canyon and No. 4 Missouri State.

Play will begin on Friday, June 3rd at noon. TV for the first two games has been set (see below), while the remaining games are TBD.

Friday, June 3

Game 1 –Arkansas vs. Grand Canyon – Noon CT (SEC Network)

Game 2 – Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State – 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 – Noon CT (TV TBD)

Game 4 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Winner G4 vs. Loser G3 – Noon CT (TV TBD)

Game 6 – Winner G3 vs. Winner G5 – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Monday, June 6

Game 7 – Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary) – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional Ticket Information

OSU Baseball season ticket holders in Sections 110-114, Corrals and Club Level have until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, to pay for their tickets in their Ticketmaster account.OSU Baseball season ticket holders in Sections 105-109 and 115-126 will have access to purchase tickets starting at noon on Tuesday, May 31.OSU Baseball General Admission season ticket holders will have access to purchase tickets starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.Any remaining All-Session locations (reserved or general admission) will go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

Tickets for the NCAA Stillwater Regional can be purchased online at tickets.okstate.com/baseball/ or by calling the OSU Athletics Ticket Office at 877-255-4678.