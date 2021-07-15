Cowboys land 5-star transfer

Mike Boynton and Cowboy basketball's prospects for 2021-22 just got better. And bigger.

That's because the Pokes landed transfer center Moussa Cisse.

Cisse spent his freshman year at Memphis, where he averaged 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in a little over 18 minutes per game. Those numbers landed him American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors.

A member of the 2020 Rivals150, Cisse was ranked No. 14 overall and the class's No. 3 center.

Cisse looked at declaring for the NBA Draft this offseason, and earned an invite to the G League Elite Camp in Chicago last month. His official measurements from the event included a height measurement (no shoes) of 6' 10 1/4" and wingspan of 7' 4 1/2".

After announcing his intent to transfer from Memphis, Cisse considered Kentucky, Georgia, Creighton, Cincinnatti and Florida State in addition to OSU.

He will join developing center Bernard Kouma and power forwards Kalib Boone and Matthrew-Alexander Moncrieffe down low in the Cowboy frontcourt. That group certainly amounts to plenty of shot-blockers, with Boone and Moncrieffe being offensive threats. In his freshman season, Cisse (pronounced see-say), struggled on the offensive end at times, but he recently told ESPN that's where his focus has been all off-season.

Along with Bryce Thompson, Cisse is OSU's second former 5-star transfer of this offseason. They also added Syracuse forward Woody Nelson and Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith through the transfer portal.