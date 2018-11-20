STILLWATER – Oklahoma State and Oregon have agreed to a home-and-home football series, with the Cowboys set to visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene on September 6, 2025 and the Ducks traveling to Stillwater on September 12, 2026.

The two schools have squared off only once before, with Oregon a 42-31 winner in the 2008 Holiday Bowl. That game featured a number of high-profile NFL players. Between the two teams, there were 18 players on the field that day who went on to be drafted into the NFL. Five players from that contest (Oregon’s T.J. Ward, Jairus Byrd and Max Unger and Oklahoma State’s Russell Okung and Dez Bryant) have combined to make 12 appearances in the NFL Pro Bowl.