OStateIllustrated - Cowboys back in the Coaches Poll

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State made its return to the USA Today Coaches Poll released Sunday after a 42-3 victory at Baylor on Saturday.

After a one week hiatus from the polls, OSU is ranked No. 22 in the Coaches Poll and is receiving votes in the AP Poll.

The Cowboys finished the regular season at 7-3, which is good for third place in the Big 12. This marks the eighth time in the last 10 seasons OSU has finished third or better in the conference standings.

Oklahoma State joined three other conference teams in the Coaches Poll including No. 8 Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma, who will play for the Big 12 Championship Saturday, and No. 24 Texas.

After being ranked No. 22 in last week’s College Football Playoff Rankings, OSU will await its next ranking, which will be released Tuesday night, and its bowl destination.