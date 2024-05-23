ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma State posted a 7-2 win over Texas Tech in its opening game of the Big 12 Championship Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

With the win, the 17th-ranked Cowboys improved to 37-16, while TTU fell to 32-25. OSU, the tourney’s No. 2 seed, will face eighth-seeded UCF in a winner’s bracket game Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Carson Benge showcased why he is one of the top two-way players in college baseball as he earned the win on the mound and went 3-for-5 at the plate and scored twice.

Benge worked 6 1/3 innings, racking up a career-high 10 strikeouts and allowing just one earned run and three hits. With the win, he moved to 3-1 on the season.

Zach Ehrhard homered and collected three RBIs to lead the Cowboys offensively, and Robert Cranz held the Red Raiders scoreless and struck out four over the final two innings to help secure the win.

OSU jumped out to an early lead in its first at bat. Following a Benge double, Ehrhard launched his 12th home run of the season into the seats in left field to put the Pokes up 2-0.

With Benge keeping TTU off the scoreboard, the Cowboys added to their lead with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the fifth, Benge again got things started with a hit and walks to Ehrhard and Nolan Schubart loaded the bases. The third walk of the inning brought home a run as Ian Daugherty drew the free pass to collect an RBI.

OSU again took advantage of free bases in the sixth. Lane Forsythe walked with one out, and Benge followed with a single to put Cowboys on the corners. Forsythe would score on a wild pitch to make the score 4-0.

After Benge recorded his 10th strikeout to open the seventh, Cade McGee reached on an error and Gavin Kash followed with a two-run home run cut OSU’s lead in half.

But OSU extended its lead again in the bottom of the seventh, once again thanks to the Red Raiders’ inability to throw strikes. The Cowboys walked twice with the bases loaded and scored on a wild pitch to take a 7-2 advantage.

The win advances OSU to take on No,. 8 seed UCF at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the winner advancing to Friday's semi-finals.