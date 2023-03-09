Mike Boynton's Oklahoma State Cowboys slogged their way to a win over Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Bedlam was significant for several reasons - it's only the second time in school history that OSU has gone 3-0 in a season an dthey have won 7 of the last 8 meetings. The win also moves the Cowboys to 18-14 overall. They'll now take on Texas on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

That's looking to be a crucial game for OSU's chances at the Big Dance. Prior to Wednesday night's Bedlam matchup ESPN's Joe Lunardi had the Cowboys as "in with a win" and out with a loss. Lunardi's updated projections from late last night - on one hand, he has the Cowboys as the last team out, but his bracket shows them in a play-in game as a 16 seed against 11-seed Penn State.

CBS's bracketology expert Jerry Palm has OSU on the bubble as of early this morning. Of Palm's bubble teams, none come close to OSU's six quadrant one wins and 17 total game in the quadrant. Boise State, Memphis, Nevada and Utah State have higher NET rankings than OSU among the bubble teams.

The matchup on Thursday night will give OSU an 18th quadrant 1 game for the seaon and a win would also move their Q1 win total up one...and would likely then give them a tournament-worthy resume without much question about it, with yet one more game left to play at minimum in the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas is a 2-seed in both Lunardi and Palm's projections after finishing the regular season 23-8 overall. Their 12-6 Big 12 record was good for 2nd in the conference. The Longhorns beat OSU 56-46 and 89-75 in their two matchups in conference play.