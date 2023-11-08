STILLWATER - Another of Oklahoma’s own will suit up for the Cowboys next fall.

6-foot-4 playmaker Jeremiah Johnson made his Oklahoma State men’s basketball commitment official on Wednesday by signing a National Letter of Intent.

Originally from Oklahoma City, Johnson graduated from Utah’s Wasatch Academy last spring and is currently competing in the Overtime Elite League with Arizona-based Phoenix Prep.

“We’re excited for another homegrown Oklahoma athlete to decide Stillwater is the place to be,” head coach Mike Boynton Jr. said. “Jeremiah Johnson has had a heck of a journey. He’s endured setbacks but shown tremendous resiliency. We look forward to his continued growth once he gets to campus.”

Johnson is a four-star recruit, per ESPN, and 247Sports rates him the No. 141 prospect in the Class of 2024. He chose the Cowboys over finalists LSU, SMU, Saint Louis and TCU.

“Jeremiah is a high-level athlete and competitor,” Boynton said. “He’s driven to be his best and wants to win above anything else. His versatility will be a great asset. He can function as a both scorer and as a playmaker and shot creator for his teammates.”