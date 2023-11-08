Cowboy hoops adds Johnson
STILLWATER - Another of Oklahoma’s own will suit up for the Cowboys next fall.
6-foot-4 playmaker Jeremiah Johnson made his Oklahoma State men’s basketball commitment official on Wednesday by signing a National Letter of Intent.
Originally from Oklahoma City, Johnson graduated from Utah’s Wasatch Academy last spring and is currently competing in the Overtime Elite League with Arizona-based Phoenix Prep.
“We’re excited for another homegrown Oklahoma athlete to decide Stillwater is the place to be,” head coach Mike Boynton Jr. said. “Jeremiah Johnson has had a heck of a journey. He’s endured setbacks but shown tremendous resiliency. We look forward to his continued growth once he gets to campus.”
Johnson is a four-star recruit, per ESPN, and 247Sports rates him the No. 141 prospect in the Class of 2024. He chose the Cowboys over finalists LSU, SMU, Saint Louis and TCU.
“Jeremiah is a high-level athlete and competitor,” Boynton said. “He’s driven to be his best and wants to win above anything else. His versatility will be a great asset. He can function as a both scorer and as a playmaker and shot creator for his teammates.”
The signing concludes a three-and-a-half-year courtship that began in the summer before Johnson’s sophomore year at Putnam City North when Boynton extended him his first Division I offer.
Johnson went on to average 23.0 points that season and was the lone underclassman on the Oklahoman’s 2021 Super 5 lists. He earned all-state honors again as a junior when he averaged 20.9 points and led Norman North to the 6A state quarterfinals.
Over the past two years, Johnson has broadened his basketball horizons against some of the nation’s best prospects.
In 2022-23, he competed for Utah-based Wasatch Academy in the National Interscholastic Basketball League and averaged 10.6 points and 3.0 assists while sinking 41 percent of his threes.
Johnson spent the summer of 2023 on Nike’s EYBL AAU circuit, where he averaged 13.4 points for LivOn, and his development will get another boost this winter through his involvement with Overtime Elite.
Johnson becomes the first official member of OSU’s 2024 signing class and continues a theme of the state’s best basketball prospects electing to stay home. Current OSU freshmen Brandon Garrison (a McDonald’s All-American last year at Del City) and Connor Dow (Broken Arrow) were both Oklahoman Super-5 selections last spring, and senior Bryce Thompson was a two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington.