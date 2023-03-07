STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State’s 2023 version of Orange Power Weekend is scheduled for April 14-16 and will include the annual Remember the 10 Run, two Cowboy tennis matches, three Cowboy baseball games and three Cowgirl softball games, as well as a meet-and-greet with the Cowboy football team.

The weekend begins Friday evening with Cowboy tennis taking on Texas Tech, Cowboy baseball facing West Virginia and Cowgirl softball hosting Iowa State, all of which are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Saturday morning kicks off with the 17th Annual Remember the Ten Run at 8 a.m., with registration available on okstate.com.

The day’s festivities continue with a meet-and-greet with the Cowboy football team inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center from 1:30-2 p.m., when fans are encouraged to take photos and interact with the Cowboy football players. The event will be held in lieu of a spring game, which has been canceled due to an unavailable playing surface at Boone Pickens Stadium because of ongoing construction.

Saturday evening concludes with the second games of the baseball and softball series, with first pitch for both contests scheduled for 6 p.m.

The final day of Orange Power Weekend includes the regular season finale for the Cowboy tennis team as it hosts Baylor at 1 p.m., as well as the weekend series finales for the baseball and softball teams.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Orange Power Weekend baseball and softball games at okstate.com/tickets or by calling 877-255-4678. Baseball tickets are available now, and softball tickets for that weekend will go on sale at noon on Monday, April 10.

Admission to the football meet-and-greet, as well as both tennis matches, will be free.









Orange Power Weekend Schedule





Friday, April 14

• 6 p.m. – Cowboy Tennis vs Texas Tech

• 6 p.m. – Baseball vs West Virginia

• 6 p.m. – Softball vs Iowa State





Saturday, April 15

• 8 a.m. - Remember the 10 Run

• 1:30 – 2 p.m. - Football Meet-and-Greet at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center

• 6 p.m. – Baseball vs West Virginia

• 6 p.m. – Softball vs Iowa State





Sunday, April 16

• 1 p.m. – Cowboy Tennis vs Baylor

• 1 p.m. – Baseball vs West Virginia

• TBA – Softball vs Iowa State