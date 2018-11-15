STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football program had a Big 12-best 26 honorees named to the 2018 Academic All-Big 12 team, announced by the league office Thursday. The Cowboys’ 26 Academic All-Big 12 selections ties with Iowa State for the top mark in the conference this year.

Oklahoma State’s 26 overall Academic All-Big 12 selections this year broke the existing program record of 25, set in 2017, and the Cowboys’ 92 overall Academic All-Big 12 honorees the last four years ranks OSU second in the league during that time span, behind only Kansas State.

Of OSU’s 26 honorees, 13 were selected as first-team members, tying for the second-highest mark in school history. The four highest totals for first-team Academic All-Big 12 selections in OSU football history have come in the last four seasons, as OSU had 13 in 2015, 12 in 2016, 20 in 2017 and now 13 again in 2018.

Several prominent names dot the Academic All-Big 12 squad for OSU this year, highlighted by first-team honorees Britton Abbott, Logan Carter, Justice Hill, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf.

Abbott and Carter were two of 11 Big 12 student-athletes to be nominated with 4.0 grade point averages. It is Abbott’s third career first-team honor, while Thursday’s announcement marked the second Academic All-Big 12 selection of Carter’s Cowboy career.

Abbott and Kansas State’s Zach Reuter have both been nominated with 4.0 grade point averages in each of the past three years, making them the fifth and sixth players in Big 12 history to be nominated with a perfect GPA in three-straight years. They join Oklahoma’s Gabe Ikard (2010-12), Nebraska’s Dave Todd (2004-06) and Chad Sievers (2002-04) and OSU’s Kyle Eaton (2000-02).

Matt Ammendola also earned the third first-team Academic All-Big 12 honor of his career, with Carter, Tyler Ferguson, Triston Grant, Hill, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Stoner and Wolf all securing first-team Academic All-Big 12 recognition for the second time.

Thursday’s announcement also marked the second time that Taylor Cornelius, Matt Hockett, Tyron Johnson and Walker Reed were honored as Academic All-Big 12 performers.

To earn a spot on the first-team Academic All-Big 12 squad, one must maintain a 3.20 or higher GPA either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.10 GPA. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.





The complete list of Cowboys on the 2018 Academic All-Big 12 teams:





Britton Abbott* First Team

Matt Ammendola First Team

Rhett Boles First Team

Logan Carter* First Team

Tyler Ferguson First Team

Korie Frausto First Team

Triston Grant First Team

Ryan Haymaker First Team

Justice Hill First Team

Brock Martin First Team

Amen Ogbongbemiga First Team

Dillon Stoner First Team

Landon Wolf First Team

Tyrell Alexander Second Team

LD Brown Second Team

Taylor Cornelius Second Team

Sione Finefeuiaki Second Team

Matt Hockett Second Team

Tyron Johnson Second Team

Marcus Keyes Second Team

Jake McClure Second Team

Thabo Mwaniki Second Team

Walker Reed Second Team

Shane Richards Second Team

Ry Schneider Second Team

Tylan Wallace Second Team

*Nominated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average