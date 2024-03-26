To borrow an oft-used Mike Gundy-ism, we're back at it.

Oklahoma State kicked off their spring drill schedule on Tuesday afternoon with a helmets-only workout.

For Gundy, entering this spring is much different than last, due to both numbers and experience.

"Last spring, we had 28 new players," Gundy said."This spring, it's around 12. Somewhere in that area, so less than half. More retention from the team in general. We have seventh-year guys. Sixth-year guys. Fifth-year guys. So, it's considerably different from an installation standpoint. We've got a few players that we'll have to bring along slower that are new, but the majority of them can move along pretty quick this spring."

One of the growing pains OSU went through early in the 2023 season was the three-quarterback rotation that eventually saw Alan Bowman become QB1. Bowman is back for his 7th season of college football

"He's been really good from day one and even more during the last few months," Gundy said of Bowman. "More comfortable. I've always said, in my opinion, there's not really any substitute for experience and maturity. We had a lot of success with Brandon Weeden and he was 28 or 29, so these guys bring a lot to the table from experience.

"He should just do reps. Our systems don't really change much. The more you do something, the better you get at it. Familiarity will be good. We've got quite a few wide receivers coming back, so he'll have a little bit of a feel working with those guys. He's worked hard and gotten better. I think he's lost six, eight pounds, something like that, looks good."

Another growing pain from 2023 was the overall adjustment to and by first-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, who was also stepping up from Division II.

"He will improve his concept and his play calling and his coaching ability," Gundy said of Nardo. "He's still very young, so he will improve. He's got great work ethic and he's willing to listen. Our team, we have a number of guys coming back, which makes a difference. We should be able to move along a little quicker than what we did last spring."

Linebacker Nick Martin agrees on the ability to progress more and faster this spring versus last.

"We have our identity. Last year around this time, we were still finding ourselves," Martin said. "Even during the season, we were still finding ourselves. I think we got a head start on that. We know what type of team we are. We know we're a tough team and that we're going to fight for each other. I think that's setting us up for success early."

Nardo's defense also features the lone new face in OSU's on-field coaching staff, defensive line coach Paul Randolph. Nose tackle Justin Kirkland said Randolph's wealth of experience has been enjoyable.

"Seen a lot of things, been through a lot of things," Kirkland said. "I think the more experience you have, you can always pass that to your players and your other coaches. It's fun picking his mind and seeing the things that he's gone through and just kind of applying it to myself. Like I said, he's got something for everybody."

The ever effervescent Ollie Gordon as he has all off-season, said he never really entertained leaving via the transfer portal. He also said that other returning starters who are back this spring really didn't either.

"From the beginning, we all wanted to stay and play with each other," Gordon said. "I feel like we already had it installed that we were already staying together. I feel like we all just knew what it was. I appreciate all of them coming back. Last year could have been their last year. All of them had great seasons. They could have declared. They could have done anything, but for them to stay another year and fight it out as a Cowboy, I really appreciate that."