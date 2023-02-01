Editor's note: The following is a release from OSU media relations, announcing the entire class of newcomers. That includes the early signing period and today's traditional NLI date, along with NCAA Transfer Portal additions.

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has announced the addition of 33 total scholarship players for 2023, including 17 players who signed in the early signing period in December, four who signed Wednesday morning and 12 players added from the transfer portal.

The group includes 18 offensive players, 14 defensive players and a specialist. The two most well-represented states are Texas with 10 and Oklahoma with seven, but players from 15 states and Australia are included in the class. There are 19 high school players, two from the junior college ranks and 12 transfers from other schools.

Seven offensive linemen, six wide receivers, two quarterbacks, two running backs and a Cowboy Back comprise the offensive side of the ball, while six defensive backs, five defensive linemen and three linebackers comprise the defensive group. The lone specialist in the class is a punter.

With 18 of the 33 additions enrolled for the 2023 spring semester, more than half of the OSU’s new student-athletes are already on campus in Stillwater.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. Hometown/Previous School

Tykie Andrews WR 6-1 185 Fr.-HS Enid, OK / Enid

Alan Bowman QB 6-4 205 *RSr.-TR^ Grapevine, TX / Grapevine / Texas Tech / Michigan

Arland Bruce IV WR 5-10 200 Jr.-TR^ Olathe, KS / Olathe North / Ankeny / Iowa

Elijah Collins RB 6-0 220 *RSr.-TR^ Detroit, MI / University of Detroit Jesuit / Michigan State

Dalton Cooper OL 6-7 310 RSr .-TR^ Prague, OK / Prague / Texas State

Ian Edenfield CW 6-5 260 *RSr.-TR^ Uniontown, PA / Laurel Highlands / California (PA)

Jack Endean OL 6-6 285 Fr.-HS^ Tucson, AZ / Tanque Verde

Ike Esonwune LB 6-2 215 Fr.-HS Austin, TX / Manor

Zane Flores QB 6-3 200 Fr.-HS^ Gretna, NE / Gretna

Jaedon Foreman DE 6-5 250 Fr.-HS Del City, OK / Del City

Kam Franklin S 6-2 190 Fr.-HS Oak Grove, LA / Oak Grove

Anthony Goodlow DE 6-5 280 *RSr.-TR^ Del City, OK / Del City / Tulsa

Kenneth Harris CB 6-0 193 Sr.-TR^ Columbia, LA / Caldwell Parish / Arkansas State

Camron Heard WR 6-0 160 Fr.-HS Houston, TX / Furr

Leon Johnson III WR 6-5 207 Sr-TR^ Bothell, WA / Bothell / George Fox

Hudson Kaak P 6-1 210 Fr.-HS^ Seymour, VIC, Australia / ProKick Australia

Isaiah Kema OL 6-4 298 Fr.-HS Lubbock, TX / Frenship

Justin Kirkland DT 6-4 330 So.-TR^ Roy, UT / Roy / Utah Tech

RJ Lester CB 6-1 175 Fr.-HS Fort Smith, AR / Northside

Ricky Lolohea DL 6-4 307 Fr.-HS Euless, TX / Trinity

Jamison Mejia OL 6-5 280 Fr.-HS Broken Arrow, OK / Broken Arrow

Noah McKinney OL 6-5 290 RFr.-TR^ Henderson, NV / Coronado / UNLV

Iman Oates DT 6-3 300 Jr.-TR^ Tulsa, OK / Edison / Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Jalen Pope WR 6-0 185 Fr.-HS Aledo, TX / Aledo

Jakobe Sanders OL 6-3 310 Fr.-HS^ Stillwater, OK / Stillwater

Dylan Smith CB 5-11 170 Fr.-HS Little Elm, TX / Braswell

Gage Stanaland OL 6-5 285 Fr.-HS Tuscola, TX / Jim Ned

De'Zhaun Stribling WR6-3 205 Jr.-TR^ Kapolei, HI / Kapolei / Washington State

Poasa Utu LB 6-1 205 Fr.-HS Arlington, TX / Kennedale

Sesi Vailahi RB 5-11 195 Fr.-HS Salt Lake City, UT / West

Lardarius Webb Jr. Hybrid 5-10 175 Jr.-TR^ Opelika, AL / Jackson Academy / Jones College

Tywon Wray Jr. S 6-2 185 Fr.-HS Smyrna, GA / Campbell

Justin Wright LB 6-2 244 *RSr.-TR^Abilene, TX / Cooper / Tulsa

* Super Senior; ^ Spring Enrollee