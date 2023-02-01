Cowboy football announces 33 additions
Editor's note: The following is a release from OSU media relations, announcing the entire class of newcomers. That includes the early signing period and today's traditional NLI date, along with NCAA Transfer Portal additions.
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has announced the addition of 33 total scholarship players for 2023, including 17 players who signed in the early signing period in December, four who signed Wednesday morning and 12 players added from the transfer portal.
The group includes 18 offensive players, 14 defensive players and a specialist. The two most well-represented states are Texas with 10 and Oklahoma with seven, but players from 15 states and Australia are included in the class. There are 19 high school players, two from the junior college ranks and 12 transfers from other schools.
Seven offensive linemen, six wide receivers, two quarterbacks, two running backs and a Cowboy Back comprise the offensive side of the ball, while six defensive backs, five defensive linemen and three linebackers comprise the defensive group. The lone specialist in the class is a punter.
With 18 of the 33 additions enrolled for the 2023 spring semester, more than half of the OSU’s new student-athletes are already on campus in Stillwater.
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. Hometown/Previous School
Tykie Andrews WR 6-1 185 Fr.-HS Enid, OK / Enid
Alan Bowman QB 6-4 205 *RSr.-TR^ Grapevine, TX / Grapevine / Texas Tech / Michigan
Arland Bruce IV WR 5-10 200 Jr.-TR^ Olathe, KS / Olathe North / Ankeny / Iowa
Elijah Collins RB 6-0 220 *RSr.-TR^ Detroit, MI / University of Detroit Jesuit / Michigan State
Dalton Cooper OL 6-7 310 RSr .-TR^ Prague, OK / Prague / Texas State
Ian Edenfield CW 6-5 260 *RSr.-TR^ Uniontown, PA / Laurel Highlands / California (PA)
Jack Endean OL 6-6 285 Fr.-HS^ Tucson, AZ / Tanque Verde
Ike Esonwune LB 6-2 215 Fr.-HS Austin, TX / Manor
Zane Flores QB 6-3 200 Fr.-HS^ Gretna, NE / Gretna
Jaedon Foreman DE 6-5 250 Fr.-HS Del City, OK / Del City
Kam Franklin S 6-2 190 Fr.-HS Oak Grove, LA / Oak Grove
Anthony Goodlow DE 6-5 280 *RSr.-TR^ Del City, OK / Del City / Tulsa
Kenneth Harris CB 6-0 193 Sr.-TR^ Columbia, LA / Caldwell Parish / Arkansas State
Camron Heard WR 6-0 160 Fr.-HS Houston, TX / Furr
Leon Johnson III WR 6-5 207 Sr-TR^ Bothell, WA / Bothell / George Fox
Hudson Kaak P 6-1 210 Fr.-HS^ Seymour, VIC, Australia / ProKick Australia
Isaiah Kema OL 6-4 298 Fr.-HS Lubbock, TX / Frenship
Justin Kirkland DT 6-4 330 So.-TR^ Roy, UT / Roy / Utah Tech
RJ Lester CB 6-1 175 Fr.-HS Fort Smith, AR / Northside
Ricky Lolohea DL 6-4 307 Fr.-HS Euless, TX / Trinity
Jamison Mejia OL 6-5 280 Fr.-HS Broken Arrow, OK / Broken Arrow
Noah McKinney OL 6-5 290 RFr.-TR^ Henderson, NV / Coronado / UNLV
Iman Oates DT 6-3 300 Jr.-TR^ Tulsa, OK / Edison / Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Jalen Pope WR 6-0 185 Fr.-HS Aledo, TX / Aledo
Jakobe Sanders OL 6-3 310 Fr.-HS^ Stillwater, OK / Stillwater
Dylan Smith CB 5-11 170 Fr.-HS Little Elm, TX / Braswell
Gage Stanaland OL 6-5 285 Fr.-HS Tuscola, TX / Jim Ned
De'Zhaun Stribling WR6-3 205 Jr.-TR^ Kapolei, HI / Kapolei / Washington State
Poasa Utu LB 6-1 205 Fr.-HS Arlington, TX / Kennedale
Sesi Vailahi RB 5-11 195 Fr.-HS Salt Lake City, UT / West
Lardarius Webb Jr. Hybrid 5-10 175 Jr.-TR^ Opelika, AL / Jackson Academy / Jones College
Tywon Wray Jr. S 6-2 185 Fr.-HS Smyrna, GA / Campbell
Justin Wright LB 6-2 244 *RSr.-TR^Abilene, TX / Cooper / Tulsa
* Super Senior; ^ Spring Enrollee