OStateIllustrated - Cowboy defense: Ready to roll

By the time Oklahoma State and Iowa State kickoff on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, three weeks will have passed since the Cowboys' last game. The long, partially-unplanned layoff has been taxing at times, but senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez thinks that the Cowboys have experience at the ready by virtue of the drawn out period of time to even start the season.

“It's been good. Kind of like the Tulsa game,” Rodriguez said. “We're ready to get back out there, so we're pumped for the game.”

In his time with the media on Monday, head coach Mike Gundy talked a lot about the need for his team to maintain focus and continue to have quality practices during the layoff. Defensive tackle Cam Murray indicated that he and the defense have done so.

“You just put your head down, keep grinding,” Murray said. “It's a long season and it's a tough time now for the world, with Covid and all of that stuff going on. Just take it one day at a time, that's the main thing. I tell guys that every day and my coaches tell me that every day 'just take it one day at a time.' You can't really look at the future, just that day. Compete in that day and move on to the next one. That's the main thing for staying focused.”

The matchup Saturday pits two of the three conference co-leaders (Kansas State also sports an unblemished conference record) and the conference's two top-ranked teams in the polls. Rodriguez said he expects a physical game.

“(They are) well-coached,” Rodriguez said. “They don't make too many errors on offense, defense or special teams. That's a pretty sound team over there.

“It's going to be a hard-fought game. Between their line, our d-line, it's going to be a physical game. We've just got to stick to our gaps, not get out of our gaps and I think we'll be alright.”

A stout defensive performance in Ames last season proved to be a bit of a harbinger that the Cowboy defense had turned a corner. Murray sees Saturday as an opportunity to make a statement nationally.

“We kind of showed last year (against ISU) we were a good defense,” Murray said. “I think this year, we're really showing how good we can be. I feel like if we can make a statement up front, people will really respect us more and actually notice that Oklahoma State is playing really good defense. A lot of times, the Big 12 is known for offense. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's good to see the defenses getting credit. I feel like us making a statement will mean a lot, for me personally and as a unit.”