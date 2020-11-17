OStateIllustrated - COVID-19 Update: Cases on the rise

Monday's COVID update from OSU Athletics matches the state- and nation-wide trend of surging cases. Total active cases are at 25, up from 17 the previous week. Prior to the major jump last week, the department reported zero active cases across all sports.

There is good news in the latest report, though.

Football continues its remarkable run of zero active cases, despite the big numbers in the "all other sports" category. That makes five straight weeks of zeroes for Cowboy football. Football is the most relevant category right now, as it is the only sport currently in-season. The basketball programs will soon be listed separately from all other sports soon, as their seasons begin at the end of the month.

This week's update pushes the number of cumulative cases in OSU Athletics to 158. At least in the public domain of knowledge, no Cowboy athlete is known to have very serious complications from the virus.