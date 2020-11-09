OStateIllustrated - Covid-19 Update: Active cases return

After a remarkable three-week stretch of zero active Covid cases, OSU Athletics saw a major jump in the numbers announced Monday afternoon. With 17 current active cases, it's the largest number the school has seen in its weekly updates in many weeks.

Football, however, pushed its consecutive weeks of zero cases to four. All of the reported active cases this week reside in the "Other Sports" category, which represents all out-of-season sports at OSU. Women's soccer did the same (cross-country is no longer in season).

Cowboy football is on a bye week, ahead of the Bedlam showdown in Norman on Nov. 21.