With a simple statement from Athletic Director Chad Weiberg in an email from Media Relations, Oklahoma State basketball and Mike Boynton, Jr. have parted ways.

“For seven years, Coach Boynton has led this program and represented this university with class,” Weiberg said. “We’re grateful for the genuine passion and care he has for the student-athletes on our team. Unfortunately, the desired results have not followed. Therefore, it is time to part ways and begin a new chapter. We wish Coach Boynton and his family the very best.”

Boynton was always noted for his ability to connect with recruits and fans alike, as well as being a genuinely wonderful human being.

Those qualities did not translate to winning basketball, however. Seven seasons netted a winning percentage just above .500 (119-109). Those seven seasons led to just one NCAA Tournament appearance and one tournament win. That season, the Cowboys also had the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham.

Boynton's final season at OSU resulted in a 12-20 record and No. 13 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. The Cowboys took an early exit from that tournament and are a lock to not be selected for any other postseason action.

Stay tuned as OSU searches for its next basketball coach.