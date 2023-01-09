Astute Cowboy fans will recall that Bowman sliced and diced the Cowboy defense for for 397-yards 35-of-46 passing and two touchdowns, along with two interceptions in Tech's 41-17 win in Stillwater. Two different instances of a partially-collapsed lung ultimately derailed Bowman's freshman season, which began with much promise.

After visiting officially over the weekend, former Texas Tech (by way of Michigan) quarterback Alan Bowman has announced his intent to finish his career in Stillwater.

In that freshman season, Bowman finished with 227 completions out of 327 attempts for 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

His 2019 season was cut short due a shoulder injury sustained in mid-September and ultimately redshirted that season. Injury also played a factor in the 2020 season for Bowman, though he was eventually benched in favor of Henry Columbi.

In February 2021, Bowman announced his intent to transfer to Michigan. His time at Michigan was spent as a backup and he saw action in just five games over two season. He went 8-for-11 attempts for 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Over his career, Bowman is a 5,000-yard passer.

A grad transfer, Bowman will have one season left to play at OSU and is expected to go through spring drills.