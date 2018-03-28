It appears the long-awaited announcement of a new stadium for Cowboy baseball is imminent. In a tweet and accompanying email release to the media, Oklahoma State set up a "major announcement regarding the baseball program." The email release provides some clues that it has to do with facilities - the announcement is being made at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center, which is one of OSU's newest athletic facilities. Following the annoucement, Cowgirl soccer coach Colin Carmichael will take the media on a tour of the currently under-construction new soccer complex.

The tweet to the masses contained a much larger hint that a new stadium was on the horizon.