"Yeah, and I want to make sure I thank Gary Patterson who in our conference has led the charge. I think it's a significant rule change and especially in the situation we're in as we're replenishing the roster we have to take tremendous advantage of it really if a couple different ways. To give guys some experience moving into their second season. We have some guys that because of the things that have happened over the last couple of years have had to play and a redshirt year would benefit them both physically as well as academically and making sure we are healthy down the stretch. The situation we were in last year with all the injuries that we had last year we certainly could have used it.

"So to me it's not about getting each kid four games but making sure you find the right four games and use guys in a very systematic way. Like anything else, it's new. I'm sure we will make mistakes, but it's a seismic change in our world." - Baylor head coach Matt Rhule on the new redshirt rule

"I think first and foremost always going to think about them first. At the quarterback position you understand as everybody in here does that that quarterback is under a little bit more scrutiny than most positions in the game of football. Consequently, there is a lot of imposed pressure on young people that play that position, more so probably than other positions.

"I thought this was a great opportunity to imply some preseason pressure so you've got to practice the things you're going to experience so there is a little bit of pressure in them being here. Secondly, they deserve to be here. They're both very competitive young guys who are competing, one is a captain, one is a co- captain. They have both stepped up and provided excellent leadership during the course of the summer workout programs, which is extremely important." - Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder on bringing two QB's to Big 12 Media Days

"Honestly, not a lot. Am I surprised he's coaching? No, I'm not. I will be surprised when he's not coaching, in my opinion, but I haven't seen much difference in his approach and obviously when I was an assistant I didn't have the relationship that I have with him now when I'm at functions like this and meetings and such to be able to spend time with him. Certainly not surprised he's coaching. The every day operation or game day approach with his team is very similar to when it was when I competed against him as a player in 1989." - Mike Gundy on whether he's surprised Snyder is still coaching at 79

"A couple of numbers that I want to throw out there for you, this is, again, we still have about two weeks left of summer conditioning, but throughout the spring testing, and then when our newcomers came in, we tested them. We have 60 members of our football team right now that can vertical jump over 30 inches, we have 42 players on our football team that can power clean over 300 pounds from the floor. We have 34 guys that can squat over 500 pounds. We have three guys that actually can squat over 600 pounds." - Texas head coach Tom Herman on offseason training gains

"That's a great shirt, man. You look like you should be on a beach, down south somewhere. I just talked about it honestly. The depth has been better and better every year, I think. It's year- to-year, but I think we have a recruiting strategy to be able to fill holes. We've recruited better. We worked with our freshmen and junior college kids all summer. In June we worked with them and those guys look different than the guys we've brought in. So depth from a younger player point of view is going to be good, but then just filling in with as many older guys through transfers as we can. I do think depthwise is the only way you can win this league. You're going to have guys go down and you've got to fill those spots with guys that can play at a very high level and that's what needs to happen in order to be successful in this league." - West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen on addressing depth issues