Big 12 Media Days on tap

It's day two of the 2021 Big 12 Media Days, which means Oklahoma State is up.

The Cowboy contingent of head coach Mike Gundy, quarterback Spencer Sanders and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will take the podium from 11: 45 to 12:15 CDT. Fans can watch live on ESPNU or big12sports.com.

For OSI subscribers who are unable to tune in, we will have a live rundown of the OSU Q&A portion on The Corral.

In the meantime, Sanders and Rodriguez are taking over the OSU Cowboy Football official Instagram page this morning.



