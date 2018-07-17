"I think everybody is trying to find answers for that new scheme that's being run in the Big 12 by different people.

"I think it's been an offense coming for a long time and defense are slowing down the game, eliminating drives, keeping things in front of them so I think you can see a cyclical friend in our league of trying to run the football more, more tight ends, fullbacks coming up with answers to off-set what they're doing defensively." - Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the evolving defenses and response from offenses





"It's a slow time media wise. I get that. I think you had some people that read probably one sentence out of the entire deal and that's what they took from it. When, in fact, my comment had nothing to do about Georgia specifically and everything to do with the Big 12 and the quality of offenses in this league, and not just last year but in recent history.

"I think it's a very fair point that even if you had a, what is a top-5 defense in the country that statistically that would be tough to maintain if you played in the Big 12 conference and played the quality of offenses that we see week-in and week-out. I think if you look at offensively these leagues over the past 10, 15 years, I think that's well supported. There are good offense in every league, there are really good defenses in every league. But the best offenses in the country over the last fifteen years have been in the Big 12 conference and that's what I based my point on." - Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on controversy around his recent comments on the Georgia defense





"Last year, I got six weekends where I got a Saturday and a Sunday off together. Up to coming into this July, I’ve had one. We’ve had camps and we’ve had recruiting events every weekend because of official visits, so it’s worse than it’s ever been.

“I think you’re going to have burned-out college coaches and if we don’t decide to do something different, you’re going to have guys getting out of the profession,” he added. “We’re doing well in recruiting because we’re working hard, but the bottom line is that my coaches are burned-out.” - TCU head coach Gary Patterson on the new recruiting calendar





"I said this about Iowa State football, year one we had to learn how to believe, what does real belief look like and feel like and in year one you saw our kids grow, but they started to believe that they could win. In year two, we had to learn how to win.

"We learned that by obviously some successes in some football games that maybe we weren't picked to win. But you also saw it in some tough, gut-wrenching losses that we had throughout the year as well. Winning a game like we did against Oklahoma showed us and our kids that here is what it takes to be successful. These are what we're going to have to do at Iowa State to be really successful. The little things, winning in the margins." - ISU head coach Matt Campbell on developing his program





"David Beaty said when he replaced Charlie Weis in 2014, Kansas only had 39 scholarship players. It later dipped to 28 because of defections/dismissals. KU up to about 70 scholarship players this fall" - Brett McMurphy (via Twitter)