Ask the Expert: KU
We turned to Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant.com with our five questions about Saturday's matchup when OSU hosts KU.1. How has the KU fanbase reacted to the start of the Les Miles era?The fans knew the s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news