News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 14:18:28 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Preview: Quarterbacks

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

With last week's news that Brendon Costello has entered the transfer portal, it makes sense to turn to the quarterback position for our next 2020 positional preview.Costello was one of just three s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}